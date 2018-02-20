× Boulder councilwoman proposes assault weapons ban

BOULDER, Colo. — In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, elected leaders in Boulder are considering gun control.

In what was described as a last-minute budget item for Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilwoman Jill Adler Grano proposed a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

“I’ve always wanted a ban,” Grano told FOX31.

Grano asked her colleagues on Tuesday to commit to a special hearing to explore the issue and work with the city attorney to make sure any ban will stand up in court.

“I care all the way about my kid being safe at Casey Middle School and Fairview [High School] and at movie theaters,” a Boulder resident told city council during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Constituents in Boulder learned of the proposed ban hours before the meeting. Of the 16 people who spoke during an open comment period— two mentioned guns— both were in support of the ban.

“This is the right thing to do,” Grano said. “This is the action that needs to happen.”

While there are plenty of critics who disagree with Grano, those critics were not present nor vocal at the council meeting.

Grano told FOX31 she anticipates modeling a ban off of legislation already in place in Denver.

She said she knows restrictions in Boulder will not prevent someone from buying an AR-15 elsewhere and bringing that weapon into her city. She said that won’t prevent her from doing the right thing and hopes other cities will follow her example.

Grano said she is not anti-Second Amendment. She understands the need and desire for people to protect themselves, but she also feels some restrictions are needed to keep children safe.

FOX31 reached out to the National Rifle Association for comment but did not hear back.

As of late Tuesday, a date and time for a special council hearing on the proposed ban in Boulder had not been scheduled.