Beware of email scams offering money

DENVER -- It’s a new twist on a familiar scheme. Scam artists using emails they’ve obtained to aggressively target Colorado residents, hoping to get valuable personal information.

One Frederick man tells FOX31 he received several emails indicating the sender is wealthy, from west Africa and wants to send him money.

All he has to do is show personal identification to pick it up.

He calls the request, “baloney.”

In the email a woman describes a hard luck story and says she wants to relocate and settle down in his home.

The Better Business Bureau receives constant complaints about these highly organized scams and warns that many of them target the elderly.

Consumer protection experts say you can identify dangerous email scams by being aware of the red flags.

They almost always include desperate pleas for help

Offers to send money to "you"

Requests for banking information

The BBB advises that you delete any email from a source you are unfamiliar with and report any suspicious emails you receive to authorities.

For more information visit the BBB's website.