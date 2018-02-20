Amtrak offering discount tickets for Winter Park Express on Wednesday

DENVER – Amtrak and Winter Park Resort is offering discount tickets for the Winter Park Express for 24 hours starting on Wednesday, the resort said.

To celebrate all the fresh powder in the Colorado high country, all remaining seats on roundtrips this weekend will be $29.

The sale starts Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and ends on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

Tickets on the train usually cost about $118 for a roundtrip on the weekends.

The discounted tickets are available at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress.