2 employees treated for smoke inhalation in Thornton nursing home fire

THORNTON, Colo. — Two employees were injured after a fire broke out at a nursing home on Tuesday morning, the Thornton Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the Elms Haven Center at 12080 Bellaire Way about 2:15 a.m. on a report of a fire in a kitchen.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area, and no rooms or residents were affected.

Two employees were taken to hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials are contacting family members about the fire. If anyone needs an update on residents, they can call 303-450-2700.

If anyone wants to go to the home to check on family members, they can go to the arbor unit where an employee will meet them.