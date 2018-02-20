107 year old record falls with Tuesday’s cold, 13th largest temperature change on record

DENVER — Tuesday’s high of only 13 degrees is the coldest high temperature ever recorded on this date for the city.

The record for the date was 16 degrees from 1911.

This cold day as part of the major temperature changes the city has felt since Sunday.

For the 2nd time in 4 months, Denver had a 36-48 hour temperature swing ranked in the top 20 all-time in Denver’s weather history, spanning 147 years

In all, Denver’s temperature changed 72 degrees from Sunday’s high of 63 degrees to Tuesday morning’s low of 3-below-zero. The city had a similar temperature drop in October. Both temperature swings rank in the top 20 of largest 2-day changes on record.

For the 2nd time in 4 months Denver had a 36-48 hour temperature swing ranked in the top 20 all time in Denver’s weather history, spanning 147 years. #COwx pic.twitter.com/PlxgKk1Wlo — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 20, 2018

The chill remains Wednesday. The morning low will be near 0 and the afternoon high near 27.

