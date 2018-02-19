The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD)

will host the 43rd Annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup (WFSC) on Feb. 23 – 25 at

Winter Park Resort

. This year more than 10 NSCD competition athletes, who will compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea for the U.S. Winter Paralympic team, will compete at the WFSC including: Alana Nichols, Jasmin Bamber and Tyler Carter.

Three races comprise the three-day weekend.

The Corporate Challenge

: Saturday skiers and snowboarders from 27 corporate teams race against each other to claim bragging rights and prizes. An NSCD Competition Center athlete races on each team for cash prizes to help finance his/her expenses to train and or attend the 2018 Winter Paralympics. On Sunday the kids get in on the action! Kids of Wells Fargo Ski Cup guests, ages 5-12, race the same course as the professionals and are joined by mascots from Winter Park and Colorado sports teams in the

Kids Snowplow Sprint.

Capping off the weekend on Sunday is the

World Disabled Invitational

. Professional athletes from around the world compete for cash prizes in a race unlike any other. Other weekend events include a two-day silent auction, Wells Fargo hospitality tent, tubing to raise funds for the NSCD and the Ski for NSCD Pledge Drive.