What: Von Miller Football ProCamp

When: June 19-20, 2018

Where: Englewood High School (click for map)

FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to again support the Von Miller Football ProCamp.

Throughout the two-day camp, Von Miller and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction.

Camper package includes:

Tips and hands-on instruction from Von Miller & our camp coaches

Fundamental football skill stations, contests, and non-contact games

Souvenir autograph from Von Miller (item provided)

Camp team photo with Von Miller

Limited-edition Von Miller Football ProCamp t-shirt

Additional upgrades available at checkout

To register, click here.