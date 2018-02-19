Von Miller Football ProCamp

ENGLEWOOD, CO - JUNE 22: Denver Broncos Von Miller races campers in a 40-yard dash drill during the Von Miller Football ProCamp at Englewood High School on June 22, 2016. (Photo by Michael Reaves/The Denver Post)

What: Von Miller Football  ProCamp

When: June 19-20, 2018

Where: Englewood High School (click for map)

FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to again support the Von Miller Football ProCamp.

Throughout the two-day camp, Von Miller and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction.

Camper package includes:

  • Tips and hands-on instruction from Von Miller & our camp coaches
  • Fundamental football skill stations, contests, and non-contact games
  • Souvenir autograph from Von Miller (item provided)
  • Camp team photo with Von Miller
  • Limited-edition Von Miller Football ProCamp t-shirt
  • Additional upgrades available at checkout

To register, click here.