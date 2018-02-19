Von Miller Football ProCamp
What: Von Miller Football ProCamp
When: June 19-20, 2018
Where: Englewood High School (click for map)
FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to again support the Von Miller Football ProCamp.
Throughout the two-day camp, Von Miller and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction.
Camper package includes:
- Tips and hands-on instruction from Von Miller & our camp coaches
- Fundamental football skill stations, contests, and non-contact games
- Souvenir autograph from Von Miller (item provided)
- Camp team photo with Von Miller
- Limited-edition Von Miller Football ProCamp t-shirt
- Additional upgrades available at checkout
To register, click here.