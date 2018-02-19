Snowfall totals from Presidents Day storm

DENVER — One day after Denver reached a high of 69 degrees, a cold front brought much-needed snow and a huge temperature drop to the Front Range on Presidents Day.
Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all cities and locations have reporting stations.
Totals as of noon Monday
- Arvada: 1.6 inches
- Aurora: 0.7 inches
- Berthoud: 1.2 inches
- Boulder: 2 inches
- Broomfield: 1.2 inches
- Denver: 2 inches
- Denver International Airport: 0.5 inches
- Englewood: 0.3 inches
- Erie: 1.9 inches
- Estes Park: 0.1 inches
- Evans: 1 inch
- Fort Collins: 1.6 inches
- Fort Morgan: 1 inch
- Greeley: 0.8 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 0.3 inches
- Hygiene: 1 inch
- Ken Caryl: 1 inch
- Lafayette: 1 inch
- Littleton: 1.1 inches
- Longmont: 1 inch
- Louisville: 1.7 inches
- Loveland: 0.9 inches
- Lyons: 1 inch
- Niwot: 1.3 inches
- Northglenn: 1 inch
- Westminster: 1.5 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 2.7 inches