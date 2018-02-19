× Proposed downtown tower could be 286 feet taller than Denver’s current tallest building

DENVER — It is a building that would make Denver’s current high-rises appear to be a whole lot shorter.

A New York City development firm submitted a design concept to the City and County of Denver for an 81-story skyscraper in the heart of Downtown Denver.

The building would welcome a hotel, residential units and retail space, according to plans published by Greenwich Realty Capital.

The proposed future site of Six Fifty 17 is currently a surface parking lot at the intersection of 17th and California. Depending on a construction timeline, the skyscraper could rank among the top five tallest buildings west of the Mississippi River and become the 20th tallest building in the United States.

Renderings from the Davis Partnership help visualize the 1,000 feet tower of glass and steel. The design is something Denver has never really experienced. If built as planned, Six Fifty 17 would be 286 feet taller than Denver’s current tallest building– Republic Plaza.

The City and County of Denver received the site concept on Wednesday. It’s the first step in a site plan review process. The developer said 780 parking spaces are planned to be laid out inside the structure.