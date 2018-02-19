Oil and gas spills happen nearly 12 times a week in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Over the weekend, Anadarko Petroleum reported a spill at one of their sites in Erie.

According to the company, it was found while the company was attempting to plug the site near Route 52 and that contaminants are no longer being released.

For residents in the area however it is representative of a growing problem: spills.

"We get desensitized to this, this is not normal, this is not okay," Christiaan van Woudenberg, a resident and concerned activist, said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers wanted to investigate the number of spills and whether or not it is increasing in frequency.

We found 617 spills in 2017, an increase of nearly 17 percent from 2016.

2017 did not set a record however - in 2014 there were 175 more spills in Colorado.

2017 did set a record for number of fines. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission sent out over $7.1 million dollars in penalties last year.

"That is too many, we obviously prefer there be zero spills," Todd Hartman, a spokesman for the COGCC said.

Hartman pointed to reasons why their is an increase.

Hartman says the industry must notify the public about spills more than ever before and also there are more active wells operating in the state.

For instance, in 1999 there were over 21,000 active wells, in 2017 there was nearly 55,000.

"These are miniature industrial sites, you are going to have issues, human beings plus industry equal occasional problems," Hartman said.

Hartman emphasized it is a delicate balance the COGCC must have because in our state because the oil and gas industry has the right to operate.