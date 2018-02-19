Local veteran reunited with stolen service dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – FOX31 captured an emotional reunion on Monday, after a criminal stole a veteran’s service dog right from outside a popular restaurant.

“I’m never letting him out of my sight now,” Levi Roybal said.

Navy veteran, Levi Roybal can’t help but cry as he clings tight to his beloved dog, Astro.

“This dog is my life. He’s my soul.”

Roybal thought he may never see his furry companion again. From his time serving overseas, Roybal struggles with PTSD, depression and anxiety. He bought the Shibu Inu he named Astro, as a puppy six years ago to help him cope. Then on Sunday night the unthinkable happened.

FOX 31: “Astro was clearly identified in a service dog vest, and someone still did this?”

Roybal: “They have no conscience. They don’t care.”

Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, the dog was swiped from outside the Hibachi Grill on Mississippi and Sable. Roybal said he tethered Astro because he wanted the dog to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather.

After hearing Roybal's plea the Problem Solvers tracked down surveillance video. It’s grainy, but you can see the little dog on the sidewalk. Then, a man takes him by the leash and casually walks off into the parking lot.

“My head is just spinning with anger, sadness – not understanding why,” Roybal said.

Although Roybal may never find out “why” someone did this, he received an unbelievable update on Monday night. The Hibachi Grill called him to say a man returned his K9 companion.

Employees at the Hibachi Grill told Roybal the man who dropped off the dog said he thought the dog was cold sitting outside of the restaurant. Aurora Police continue to investigate this.

Roybal is not interested in pressing charges. He said he is just grateful to have his buddy back. “He’s best thing that could have every happened to me. He’s the reason why I wake up," said Roybal.