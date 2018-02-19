Investigation launched after body found in Saguache County

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — A body discovered by a hiker in Saguache County has prompted the sheriff’s office to partner with the Colorado Bureau Investigation to research the case.

The body was found Sunday in the area of County Road 42 and County Road Z by a passerby just after 10:00 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the CBI.

The identity of the body has not been released and authorities have not commented on the circumstances surrounding the death.

It’s unknown if the death is considered suspicious. In fact, early indications are this case does not appear to be connected with the Kristal Reisinger missing person case out of Saguache, said the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544. Updates will be provided as they develop.