Snow, cold temperatures across Front Range for Monday night

DENVER -- Seems like Sunday's high temperature on 69 degrees in Denver is a distant memory.

Temperatures have plummeted into the teens across the metro on Monday. That's a drop of nearly 55 degrees! And it will get even colder on Monday night with overnight readings in the single digits.

Snow will continue through the overnight hours as well. Once the sun sets accumulation will get underway.

We are expecting about 1-3 inches across most of metro Denver. There will be more moderate snow bands developing from around Boulder to Longmont to Fort Collins. These areas could see as much as 4-5 inches.

The snow will linger into early on Tuesday before breaking into snow showers and ending. We expect little additional accumulation after the morning drive.

The snow combined with the bitter cold temperatures will impact roads late Monday night into Tuesday. So, you'll need to allow extra time for your Tuesday morning commute.

And, with single digit readings early on Tuesday the kids will need extra layers at the bus stop.

