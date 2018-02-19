× Ice and snow likely today across Colorado

Air temps have dropped almost 50 degrees from yesterday’s high temp of 69 in Denver. Expect an icy mix, fog, and then snow accumulation today. The ice occurs this morning, and the snow occurs for the PM Rush. 2-6 inches of snow accumulation possible in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs today around 27.

The Mountains and Foothills can also expect snow. Gusty wind likely 30-70mph, up to 100mph in the San Juans and Sangres. Total snow by Tuesday morning: 6-12″ across the Central Mountains, 3-8 inches in the Northern Mountains, 10-24 inches in the Southern Mountains. Highs in the 20s today, teens on Tuesday.

Snow tapers-off Tuesday morning across Colorado but still lingers through the day. Colder highs across Colorado.

Wednesday morning looks quite cold across Colorado with single digits in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The Mountains start well below zero, -10 to -20.

On Thursday-Friday, a 2nd storm system moves into the Mountains from the south. I’m including a 20% chance of snow in Denver both days.

Saturday-Sunday look dry at this point across the Front Range.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.