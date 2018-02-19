Greeley homeowner shoots suspected intruder while holding man at gunpoint as wife called 911

GREELEY, Colo. — A man suspected of forcing his way into a residence was shot by a homeowner while being held at gunpoint as his wife called 911 early Monday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.

Police were sent to the 1700 block of 15th Street about 5:25 a.m. on a report of a burglary in progress.

The homeowner had confronted the suspect inside the residence and was holding him at gunpoint until officers arrived, police said.

As the wife of the homeowner was talking with a 911 dispatcher and as officers arrived, a single gunshot was heard.

Police found the suspect with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to North Colorado Medical Center where he went into surgery. He is expected to survive, police said.

Police said evidence and statements are being collected and the shooting is under investigation.

The names of the suspect and homeowner were not released.