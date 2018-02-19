Florida teen shot 5 times while trying to protect classmates on long road to recovery

PARKLAND, Fla. — Anthony Borges, 15, was shot five times during the mass shooting at his high school, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Fellow students say Borges used his body to block bullets from hitting his classmates by standing in the doorway as he tried to lock the room shut, according to the New York Daily News.

On Sunday, the injured teenager remained in a hospital bed with his face swollen and his body tethered to IV and oxygen tubes.

“Fortunately, he is recovering — but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed,” according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

"Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas."

The photo showed Sheriff Scott Israel clasping Borges’ hand — a reminder of the brutal toll of the Wednesday massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

As of Sunday, four patients wounded in the gunfire remained hospitalized in fair condition, according to Broward Health.

In the grim aftermath of the shooting, many students who survived the bloodshed say they can no longer endure a cycle of gun violence followed by inaction.

They’re demanding that state and federal lawmakers step up and do something.

They’re also coming for the National Rifle Association and any politician who takes money from the powerful gun lobby. The NRA did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

In response to politicians who say it’s not the right time to discuss gun policy after such a tragedy, students have set a date to confront the issue.

“Here’s a time to talk about gun control: March 24. My message for the people in office is: You’re either with us or against us. We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around,” said Stoneman Douglas junior Cameron Kasky.

Just days after surviving the ninth-deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, several students have given powerful speeches and compelling TV interviews, voicing their desire to break the continuous loop of massacres.

Some have gone on social media, vocal about what they experienced and what action they want to see from those in power.

They plan to converge at the nation’s capital next month and have asked supporters who can’t make it to stage marches in their own communities, according to a mission statement for March For Our Lives.

“You are going to be seeing students in every single major city marching and we have our lives on the line here,” Kasky said.

This week, Parkland students are planning a trip to Tallahassee, during which they hope to have sit-downs with state legislators. About 100 people, including students and chaperones, are to arrive Wednesday.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School remains closed through Wednesday, and officials say they hope to reopen the doors by week’s end. It’s not clear when students will return.

The school district has also proposed tearing down the building where the shooting happened, Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky said.