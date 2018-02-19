Florida school shooter obtained at least 10 rifles, law enforcement source says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Fla. -- The weekend didn't make things any easier for students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: Parents had to lay teen children to rest; the family who had taken in shooter Nikolas Cruz said they didn't know they were living with a "monster;" and a tweet from President Donald Trump seemed to infuriate an already-angry student body.

On Monday, a law enforcement source briefed on the investigation said Cruz had obtained at least 10 firearms, all of them rifles.

Investigators are trying to track the purchases, which Cruz appears to have made in the past year or so, the source said.

The students promised action in the wake of the massacre that left 17 of their classmates and teachers dead.

They're headed to Tallahassee, Florida, to speak to legislators about school safety and gun control this week, and they have school walkouts and a march scheduled in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Anthony Borges, 15, continued his recovery. He's one of four patients who remain hospitalized after Wednesday's massacre in Parkland, Florida.

He was shot five times, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, the teen remained in a bed, his face swollen and his body tethered to IV and oxygen tubes.

"Fortunately, he is recovering -- but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed," according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Borges helped protected his classmates, closing and locking a door to a classroom, according to a verified GoFundMe account that, as of late Monday morning, had raised almost 25 times its stated goal of $5,000.

As Borges blocked the door, Cruz fired through it, hitting him in the back and in both legs, shattering his thigh bone, according to the account's description.