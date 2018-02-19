Fergie’s rendition of national anthem at NBA All-Star Game draws ridicule

LOS ANGELES — Fergie was roasted after singing the national anthem before the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.
The Black Eyed Peas singer delivered a slow, blues-infused rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Staples Center.
The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green laughed after realizing he was on TV. The shot became an instant meme on social media.
For NBA star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie sang.
His colleague, former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal, called the rendition “different” and “sexy.”
The reaction on social media was wide ranging.