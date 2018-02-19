Fergie’s rendition of national anthem at NBA All-Star Game draws ridicule

LOS ANGELES — Fergie was roasted after singing the national anthem before the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

The Black Eyed Peas singer delivered a slow, blues-infused rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Staples Center.

The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green laughed after realizing he was on TV. The shot became an instant meme on social media.

For NBA star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie sang.

His colleague, former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal, called the rendition “different” and “sexy.”

The reaction on social media was wide ranging.

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Kevin Hart: Nobody can bomb worse than me at #NBAAllStar tonight…#Fergie: Hold my beer. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 19, 2018

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

Even Carl Lewis thinks Fergie's anthem was trash. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 19, 2018

Congratulations Carl Lewis. You've finally shed the title of worst anthem singer ever. #Fergie — Mike Hogan (@tsnmikehogan) February 19, 2018

Fergie singing the Star Spangled Banner…… pic.twitter.com/kZqduPiW9M — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) February 19, 2018

Just watching all the players’ reactions to Fergie has me dying 💀 pic.twitter.com/1887xdKW2M — Athlete Tweets™ (@AthleteTweetsO) February 19, 2018

I’ve seen the national anthem performed hundreds of times but never in the key of “Happy Birthday Mr. President” congrats @Fergie 🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 19, 2018