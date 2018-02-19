“El Presidente” & National Marg Day at Lime Denver Pavilions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of Presidents' Day, Lime is offering their "El Presidente" Margarita for $8 or the Presidential Air Force One Tequila Flight for $18, where you can try the Silver, Resposado & Anejo tequila.

You can also celebrate National Margarita day at Lime this Thursday, Feb. 22nd! Lime will be offering the Mini Mighty Margarita both frozen or on the rocks for $5. And they have Live Trivia that night starting at 6pm!



Lime has two locations... The Denver Pavilions and Winter Park! You can make a reservation on Open Table or by calling the restaurant at 303.629.5563