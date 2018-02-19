Driver rescued, passenger arrested after rollover crash in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A driver of a SUV had to be rescued after being trapped following a rollover crash in Boulder County on Monday morning.

The crash, which only involved a 1997 Ford Explorer, happened around 8:50 a.m. on Lookout Road near North 95th Street, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Chase Golden, was trapped in the SUV following the rollover and had to be rescued by authorities. He was transported to the hospital but his condition is unknown.

Golden’s passenger, Ryan Cain, 22, was not injured in the crash but was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant on an unrated manner and was taken into custody, according to CSP.

The state patrol is investigating the crash but says that it was weather related.