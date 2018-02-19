Developer submits concept of 81-story skyscraper in downtown Denver

DENVER — A development team has submitted a site concept with the city to build an 81-story mixed-use skyscraper in downtown Denver.

The concept, submitted by New York-based Greenwich Realty Capital, calls for a new skyscraper on the southeast corner of 17th and California streets. It would have a hotel, residential units and retail space.

The filing was received on or about Wednesday by the Denver Community Planning and Development Department. The group first unveiled plans for the project in September.

It’s the first step in the site plan review process that could be changed. The concept plans for a tower, called Six Fifty 17, that would be 25 stories taller than Denver’s tallest structure, the 56-story Republic Plaza building.

The developer’s website for the tower includes renderings for the skyscraper.

“A residential lobby, hotel lobby and a proposed restaurant/bar will occupy and engage the first two levels activating the street,” developers wrote. “At the time of this concept submittal there are planned to be 780 parking spaces within the structure.”