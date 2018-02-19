× Denver Restaurant Week

The 14th annual Denver Restaurant Week kicks off Friday February 23rd and runs through March 4th.

Restaurants will feature specially priced menus from hundreds of restaurants across the metro area based on the same popular structure that debuted in 2017, choosing either a $25, $35 or $45 price point per person for multi-course meals. The tiered structure allows more flexibility for both the diners and the restaurants – restaurants can choose one menu price that allows them to provide the most value to their guests; it also encourages Denver Restaurant Week to become a more holistic representation of the city’s diverse dining scene.

Currently, more than 220 restaurants are confirmed to participate in Denver Restaurant Week, and the number is growing daily. Diners should check DenverRestaurantWeek.com regularly to view new menus, find more participating restaurants and make their reservations early.

Denver Restaurant Week is a time for restaurants to showcase their creativity and for diners to step out of their comfort zone with exciting dishes.