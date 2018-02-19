× Daybreak Delights: Individual Cherry Pies

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Individual Cherry Pies

What You Need- All ingredients are “per individual pie”, multiply recipe as needed

4 inch Mini Pie Tin

2/3 cup of Sour Tart Cherries

1/3 cup sugar

2 Tablespoons Corn Starch

Pie Crust (Scratch-made or Store bought) Rolled out and cut to fit pie tin

What To Do

Pre-heat Oven to 350 degrees

In a Bowl Combine cherries, sugar, and corn starch. mix with a rubber spatula until well combined.

Fill Pie Crust filled Prepared pie tin with Cherry mixture

Pick your top crust: Try topping the mini pies with a Crumble Topping, use pie-crust scraps to create a Lattice top Crust, or Roll out additional Pie Crust to create a top crust with a vent hole.

Baking Hint: If using a Lattice top crust or a top crust cut with a vent hole, Beat an egg in a small bowl and using a pastry brush apply a thin layer of the egg mixture to the top crust, then dust the top crust with either cinnamon and Sugar, or Sanding Sugar, this will create a beautiful finish once removed from the oven

Bake mini pies atop a lined baking sheet for 1 hour in the preheated oven. checking pies after 40 minutes- if pie crust tops are getting too dark, cover loosely with a sheet of foil to prevent pie curst from burning, and continue baking for the full hour to allow cherry filling to gel.

Remove from oven and Allow to cool.

*Serving suggestion: Add a heaping scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (Optional)

Enjoy.