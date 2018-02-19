$30 for 2 nights at the Plaza Hotel & Casino + Bonus Las Vegas BITE Card

Redeem and Schedule your travel dates on-line Includes Room Tax!!! Travel can be completed up to: 6/30/19 $50 Fully Refundable Deposit Required No timeshare tour or presentation required Only 30 days advanced notice for booking For 2 Adults (21+ years of age) only A Free Vegas Bite Discount Card (a $34.95 value)

The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas sits in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas and redefines the Las Vegas experience by creating a perfect combination of sophistication and comfort. Anchoring the Fremont Street Experience, the Plaza Hotel has been an iconic hotel in Las Vegas for the past 45 years. A recent $35-million-dollar property reinvention has allowed one of the best Las Vegas hotels to retain its classic Las Vegas charm while embracing a new Las Vegas look. Voted Best Downtown Hotel & Casino

The top to bottom renovations provide the Plaza with both contemporary and classic Las Vegas touches in the 1,000+ spacious guestrooms and suites that showcase sweeping views of the glittering Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas. The new casino floor offers an array of signature and traditional gaming choices, while the many new Las Vegas restaurants will delight and satisfy your every culinary desire! Hotels in downtown Las Vegas don’t get any better than this. You will feel like royalty when you combine action of a Fremont Street hotel and casino with a fresh, fun remodel and the best hotel in downtown.

In July 2016 the Plaza Hotel & Casino completed a NEW redesign of the Outdoor Pool and Poolside Bar area.

About the Vegas BITE™ Card

The Vegas BITE Card, the premium discount card for Las Vegas! The Vegas BITE Card will get you fantastic savings on Vegas shows, tours, attractions, restaurants, nightclubs, golf and spas. Simply flash your Vegas BITE Card at our merchants and receive amazing discounts! on shows & food at over 10 hotels/casinos on The Strip. Use your Vegas BITE Card over & over for your entire Las Vegas stay. Card is valid for up to an entire year and can be used on multiple visits. Current discounts include up to 35 - 50% off select shows and many more top Las Vegas attractions. Discounts subject to change without notice, please visit www.vegasbitecard.com for up to date discounts.