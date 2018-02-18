Windy, warm conditions on Sunday before cold front moves in on Monday

DENVER — Wind will continue to be the biggest issue for the second half of our weekend, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible across the Denver metro area.

Thanks to the strong, westerly wind, temperatures will jump nearly 20 degrees above average, reaching the mid-to-upper 60s in Denver. Portions of the eastern plains may touch the low 70s during the afternoon hours.

Conditions will rapidly change overnight as a cold front passes through Colorado. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 20s as clouds gradually increase.

Snow will start in the mountains Monday morning, and will not push into the Denver metro area until the afternoon hours.

Snow will continue across the state Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Totals across the city will range from 1-5 inches, with the highest amounts being on the west side of the metro.

Temperatures will be drastically cooler, with highs on Monday in the 30s, struggling to get into the 20s on Tuesday afternoon.

Snow and cool temps will clear out for the second half of the work week, with 40s by Thursday and Friday under a mostly sunny sky.

