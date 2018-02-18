Thousands of inmates released on the streets after midnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- It's 1:00 a.m.

The temperature in Brighton is well-below freezing and falling fast.

Uriah Wilson and about a dozen other inmates, who had been in custody all day long inside the Adams County Detention Center, step into the pre-dawn darkness, wondering why jail guards chose this time to let them free.

"2:00 this afternoon I was supposed to be credited with time served and ready to go. And they waited until after midnight and kick me out? (I got) no jacket," Wilson told the FOX31 Problem Solvers in the parking lot of the jail.

Court records show Wilson missed a court date after getting caught driving without a license and although he theoretically should have been released 11 hours earlier, he had to find his way home to Golden in the middle of the night.

DUI detainee, Dominic Guerrero and probation violator, Tyler Blair, were in a similar jam.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found them both in the jail parking lot; they had dead cell phones, their families are asleep, no money, and neither could find a ride home.

Guerrero told us, "Right now, it’s like survival of the fittest. You gotta figure out how you’re going to get back to where you live."

“It’s the middle of December," Blair told FOX31. "If you don’t want crime period, like, why release at this time at night?”

Over a period of several months, FOX31 cameras witnessed plenty of “what the heck to I do now?” moments outside the Adams County Detention facility after midnight and before sunrise.

"For the unfortunate people, without money, they gotta' kick rocks. It’s snowing now. What are you going to do?" asked DUI detainee Matt Toth. "I bonded out about 3:00 in the afternoon today and they’re just now releasing. I’d say it’s like 1:30 in the morning. Now it’s snowing. They just kicked us out the back door and said go on your way."

These kinds of scenarios occur frequently.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, by policy, the jail releases inmates who have completed their sentences at 4:00 a.m.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers pulled the exact time in which every detainee was released from the Adams County jail between January through October of 2017.

Records show there were a total of 16,383 releases. Of those, 891 inmates were released between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., the period where Adams County told us staff let "sentenced" inmates go.

That indicates the vast majority of detainees who are run through the jail and released are not convicts; rather people arrested and on hold temporarily. That group includes those awaiting a court date or waiting for family or a bail bondsman to come up with enough money to guarantee they appear at a future court hearing.

Jail time-release records show about a quarter of all those released, 4,149 people, were let out between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

FOX31 chose to calculate that time period because that is when public transportation is shut down in the neighborhood of the jail.

RTD bus-route 120 through Brighton ends service for the night at 10:06 p.m. It's first run in the morning is just past 5:00 a.m.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office declined an on -camera interview, but provided a written detailed explanation of the middle of the night releases.

"The releasing of inmates held at the Adams County Detention Facility is an extensive process that has many factors. Our goal is to ensure accuracy, the safety of our community and that the rights of the inmates are being met," wrote Sergeant Jim Morgan of the Adams County S.O.

Adams County told FOX31 it does offer indigent releasees a backpack with supplies that includes a bus token.

"We do not 'push' these inmates out of our building and in fact allow them to wait for rides or deal with inclement weather when necessary," wrote Morgan. "If an inmate stays in the lobby for an extended period of time our staff will reach out and try to assist the inmate with resources."

Some inmates said that courtesy was not their experience.

“They got people in there on oxygen tanks. Can’t walk. No ride home," released inmate, Santiago Salas, told FOX31. "One in the morning. Our options are one call or a bus token and they didn’t even give us that.”

Cold weather late night releases from jail are concerning to the American Civil Liberties Union, but perhaps more alarming to attorneys for the group, are the long delays, reported by inmates, between the time they post bond and the time they are actually set free.

"The jail is being extremely short-sighted that their responsibility ends when they open the door for someone to walk out of the jail. It’s just not the case. The jail has some responsibility to be sure they are not releasing somebody into a set of conditions that may be dangerous," ACLU legal director Mark Silverstein, told FOX31 investigative reporter Chris Halsne.

"When someone has posted bond, they have a legal right to release. They don’t have legal right when the jail gets around to it. They have a legal right to release as soon as whatever administrative steps are taken. And I doubt that’s going to be 12 or 14 hours."

The Brighton Police Department is the agency which patrols the neighborhoods surrounding the Adams County Detention facility.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers checked with the statistician for Brighton PD, an officer who patrols the streets, and publicly available crime databases to check for a clear correlation between the time inmates were released and acts of crime.

We found the neighborhood around the jail is a higher crime area, in general.

However, those familiar with crime patterns, tell FOX31 recently released inmates have been re-arrested committing new crimes, but those alleged crimes were committed by those persons both after being released during the day and at night.

The FOX31 Problem solvers contacted all Adams County Commissioners for comment on our findings, but so far, none have responded.