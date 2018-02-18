Kids playing with matches spark fire near Westminster homes

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two juveniles were detained by Westminster Police after allegedly starting a field fire that scorched over one and a half acres and threatened nearby homes on Sunday.

Gusty wind and dry conditions quickly turned a small fire into a fast moving and dangerous emergency in the area North of Cobblestone Park near 82nd Place and Clay Street, according to the Westminster Fire Department.

Crews were on scene within three minutes of receiving the call and were able to stop the blaze before the wind could push it further into a residential area. Homeowners were evacuated as a precaution until the fire was under control.

The two juveniles admitted to playing with matches that they had found, and were referred to the Westminster Fire Department Youth Fire-Setter program for evaluation and counseling. No charges are being filed at this time.

The National Fire Protection Association explains that there are 80 deaths, 860 injuries, and $235 million in direct property damage attributed to playing with fire every year.