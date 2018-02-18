‘I don’t need this rifle:’ Florida man turns in legally-owned AR-57 after school shooting

TAMARAC, Fla. — A Florida gun owner that had enough of gun violence turned in his rifle to the sheriff’s office that responded to Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in south Florida that left 17 people dead.

Ben Dickmann shared a Facebook post of him turning in his AR-57, along with 100 rounds of ammunition, to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The gun is a caliber variant of the AR-15 that was used in the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“I am a responsible, highly trained gun owner,” Dickmann wrote on Facebook. “However I do not need this rifle. No one without a law enforcement badge needs this rifle.”

“I enjoyed shooting this rifle immensely but I don’t need it. I have other types I can shoot for the same enjoyment,” Dickmann wrote. “I have surrendered this rifle to The Broward Sheriff at the Tamarac Post.”

“I could have easily sold this rifle, but no person needs this,” Dickmann said. “I will be the change I want to see in this world. If our lawmakers will continue to close their eyes and open their wallets, I will lead by example.”

Dickmann’s Facebook post has gone viral with over 497,000 likes and more than 204,000 shares as of Sunday afternoon.

In an earlier Facebook post on Thursday, Dickmann said it was time to do something and called upon lawmakers and his friends to be the generation that says “enough is enough.” Friday’s action, was Dickmann “putting my money where my mouth is,” he said.

“It’s time. It’s been time. It’s past time,” Dickmann wrote. “It’s time to actually do something. It’s been time to actually do something. It’s long since past time to actually do something.”

Dickmann told WISN that the response to the post has been largely positive.

“I would say 90 percent has been very positive,” Dickmann told WISN. “Ten percent has been very, very negative. Almost threatening.”

But he even got a message from a parent of a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I even got a message from one of the parents at Stoneman Douglas privately on Facebook, thanking me for what I did. And that, that right there, meant the world to me,” Dickmann said.