Friends celebrate good samaritan’s life on anniversary of his murder

AURORA, Colo. -- Friends of a good samaritan murdered in his apartment complex parking lot one year ago gathered at the bar he worked at to celebrate his life and remind everyone police are still searching for his killer.

Kelly Acosta was shot and killed one year ago when he tried to stop a man from assaulting a woman in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Investigators are still looking for answers as to who killed him. The reward for information into his death is up to $27,000.

His friend Timothy Robles said it's not surprising to know Acosta died trying to help someone, it was the way he always lived his life.

"You can't be bitter about the fact that he did the right thing so that’s why we are celebrating more than mourning," said Robles.

His friends said the last year has been frustrating, they want to know who took Acosta away from them and want to see the perpetrator brought to justice.

"I just feel the frustration that everyone else feels not having answers and it’s been a year now and it’s heartbreaking that we don’t have any justice," said Brittany Allen.

Allen said Kelly Acosta was warm and welcoming. In the wake of his death, he left behind a supportive network of friends. Allen said he was responsible for bringing them all together.

"We are a huge support family and Kelly created that family. I wouldn’t have any of these people in my life if it weren’t for him," said Allen.

"No one ever says Kelly was a friend. They all say he was my best friend and no one ever said they liked Kelly, they said they loved Kelly. So that is the kind of impact that man made in a lot of lives," said Robles.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Aurora Police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. A $27,000 reward is available to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.