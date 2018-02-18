Cold temperatures and snow move in on Monday. Here’s what you need to know about the storm.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver hit 69 degrees with sunny skies today thanks to downsloping winds out of the west. Winds will stay strong in the mountains and foothills tonight as our next storm system approaches from the northwest.

Snow will move into the mountains late tonight and will be heavy at times. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories start this evening in the mountains and last until Tuesday morning. Colorado's southwestern mountains will pick up the biggest totals from this storm. Winds will gust 50-70mph in the mountains during this storm causing low visibility and tough travel conditions.

Denver will wake up to cloudy skies and patchy fog Monday morning. It is possible some of the Front Range and eastern plains see some freezing drizzle Monday morning as well. Because of this, roads could be slick in some spots for the Monday morning drive.

Snow showers move into the I-25 corridor and plains by Monday afternoon and will increase in coverage Monday night into early Tuesday morning. A few lingering snow showers will stick around through the day on Tuesday with the storm clearing by Wednesday morning.

Denver will pick up 1-4" of snow from this storm with totals closer to 5 inches possible into the foothills. Snow totals from this storm will vary widely over short distances depending on where the heavy bands of snow end up. Keep in mind that some spots in Denver could only see an inch while others could see close to 5 inches. Fort Collins and the northern front range have a chance to see 3-6" with the plains only seeing 0-2" in most spots.

Roads will be the worst for the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Allow extra time to get to where you need to be.

Temperatures will be down into the 30s for Monday and will drop to the low 20s on Tuesday in Denver. Morning lows will reach the single digits to start Tuesday off. Here's what temperatures will look like on Monday:

Drier weather moves in on Wednesday and stays for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the 30s for Wednesday but will warm to the 40s by Friday.

