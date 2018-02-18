49 new studio apartments for homeless open in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunday marked the grand opening of the St. Francis Apartments at Cathedral Square in Denver - those apartments will be occupied solely by the homeless.

There are an estimated 5,000 people experiencing homelessness in the Denver metro area currently and finding affordable housing for them is a constant struggle for the city.

St. Johns Cathedral and the St. Francis Center are looking to fill at least part of that void with this $10 million project.

There's about 50 apartment units inside the building - each about 500 square feet - and they come completely furnished.

The building was paid for mostly through tax credits - with some help from the city or state.