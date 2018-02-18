2 killed in rollover crash near I-70 and I-225

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were killed in rollover crash near Interstate 70 and Interstate 225 early Sunday morning, Denver police said. Three other people were rushed to the hospital.

Denver police said that the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. and shut down the interchange for several hours.

According to police, a sedan in the left lane crossed the line and slammed into a car in the center lane. Both vehicles rolled as a result of the collision.

The two people who died were passengers in the car that was hit, police said.

The highway reopened around 6 a.m.

Police believe that alcohol may be a factor in the crash.