12-year-old boy missing from Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are searching for a boy they believe is a runaway.

Just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday, a Facebook post by the department asked for the public’s help finding 12-year-old Vasilios Stylianous, who they believe ran away from home at roughly 5:00 p.m. the same day.

Stylianous left his home in the 1100 block of S. Uvalda Street and he was then seen at a Target store in the 1400 block of S. Havana Street, according to police.

Vasilios is described as 5-feet-1 inch and 120 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue and light blue striped t-shirt worn over a long sleeve black shirt, blue jeans ripped on the knees, socks and no shoes.

If you see Stylianous, call 911.