Windy, mild weekend ahead throughout Colorado

DENVER — High Wind Warnings have been issued for the Foothills and Mountains until Sunday morning, as gusts up to 60 to 70 miles per hour will be possible. Throughout the Denver metro area, wind gusts will be slightly lower, but still reaching the 30 to 40 mph range. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for the Eastern Plains due to the dry conditions and strong wind gusts.

Despite the wind, temperatures will be quite mild for mid-February, with highs reaching the mid-50s Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday’s forecast will be very similar, but highs will be a few degrees warmer, reaching the mid-60s. Strong wind gusts will continue throughout the second half of our weekend as well.

Changes will start to move in by Monday morning. Snow showers will develop across the western half of the state to start the day, pushing east through the metro by the afternoon hours. Snow showers will be heavy at times, and will likely impact the Monday night and Tuesday morning commutes. Snow will start to diminish by Tuesday evening, clearing out by the start of the day on Wednesday. Snow totals have yet to be pinned down exactly, but accumulations of at least a couple of inches look possible across the Denver metro area.

Temperatures will also be significantly cooler to start the work week, with highs in the 20s and 30s for Monday through Wednesday.

Conditions will start to dry out, sunshine will return, and seasonal highs will return by the end of the upcoming work week.

