Windy and warm for Sunday with snow moving in Monday

Winds were gusting 60 to 90mph across the foothills and eastern mountains this morning. Gusty winds out of the west brought mild temperatures in the 50s to the Front Range today. Here's some of the peak wind gusts recorded:

Winds are going to pick up in intensity again tonight. Especially in the eastern mountains, foothills, and along the Palmer Divide. The mountains and foothills are under a High Wind Warning until 8 a.m. Sunday where winds could gust 75-85mph. Tonight would be a good night to tie down your patio furniture if you live along or west of the I-25 corridor. Here's a snapshot of what winds will look like early Sunday morning:

Temperatures will be warm tomorrow thanks to westerly downsloping winds. Denver will reach the mid 60s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

A Fire Weather Warning is in place in Southern Colorado and the SE plains Sunday for gusty winds, dry fuels, and low humidity.

Our next storm system will move into the mountains late Sunday night and will spread into the Front Range by midday Monday. Snow will become heavy on the Front Range by Monday night and will continue on and off on Tuesday before clearing out late Tuesday night.

Accumulations of a few inches are possible along I-25, including Denver, by Tuesday night. Some of Colorado's mountains will pick up over a foot of snow. Check back tomorrow for exact snowfall totals as this storm gets closer.

Sunshine will move back in by Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s the rest of the week.

