× Skiers fined under toughened rule at Colorado resort

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. — Four skiers have been fined $250 each for violating a newly-strengthened municipal code in a Colorado resort town that forbids people from skiing through closed areas.

The Aspen Times reports that two of the alleged violators were teenagers who entered a roped off area at the Snowmass ski area on Friday, at the same time the ski patrol was using explosives for avalanche work.

Two Brazilian men later entered the same area and were caught by ski patrollers.

The fine for skiing closed areas was increased last month from $150 to $250 by the Snowmass Village police.