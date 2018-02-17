Man investigated for setting fire to apartment complex, bushes

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A resident of a Greenwood Village apartment complex is being investigated on allegations that he set the building on fire.

According to Greenwood Village police, at roughly 3:49 p.m. a crew responded to a report of a fire at 8899 E. Prentice Ave.

When they arrived, they discovered an active fire in one of the units of the complex.

The building was evacuated and officers were notified that one person was “not accounted for”

Shortly after responding to the initial fire, Greenwood Village Police Dispatch began getting notifications of a fire in the 4600 block of South Yosemite.

Officers then responded to the area where they found a white man with no shirt lighting a bush on fire.

When officers approached the suspect, he fled. Officers were able to take the man into custody a short time later with minor injuries.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Greenwood Village Police confirmed the man taken into custody was the individual initially listed as “not accounted for” at the complex.

South Metro Fire Rescue and Greenwood Village Police Investigators are currently investigating the situation.