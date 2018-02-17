Downtown Denver murder investigation centers on liquor store video, butter knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Police arrested Terry Lane Dunford II over the weekend on a First Degree Murder complaint. Dunford, indentified as homeless, stands accused murdering a mother of four in her Downtown Denver apartment.

Court records reveal the victim, Jeanna Leslie, 49, was stabbed repeatedly. Her body was found inside the Rio Grande Lofts building at 1531 Stout Street late Tuesday night.

Evidence suggests Jeanna, who lived alone, was killed in her apartment on evening of February 7. Six days later, police responded to the studio apartment on a welfare check call. Officers quickly noticed "large amounts of blood," according to a probable cause affidavit.

The divorced mother had recently finished traveling the world for six months. She moved to Denver about three months ago to be closer to her two youngest children who live with their father in suburban Denver, according to family members.

“We’re going to miss her terribly," ex-husband Bill Leslie told FOX31.

Bill, who remained friends with Jeanna, called police on February 13. He told police Jeanna was scheduled to pick up their children to attend a Denver Nuggets basketball game, but she never showed up.

Court records reveal surveillance video from Champa Wine and Liquor-- on the 16th Street Mall-- captured video showing Jeanna with a man police believe is Dunford. Police said Dunford was seen on video carrying two six packs of beer. A receipt from the liquor store and beer was found inside Jeanna's apartment, according to court records.

“Maybe she possibly let the guy upstairs," Jeanna's neighbor, Luke Matras, said. "She was being a little too nice with him because she is new to the area.”

Loved ones said Jeanna was kind to everyone, including strangers.

Investigators told a Denver district court judge a fingerprint found on a butter knife at the crime scene is a match to Dunford. The suspect was known to have spent time at the Denver Rescue Mission.

Jeanna, a former school teacher, previously lived in the San Antonio area and southern California. Family members are currently in Orange County, California for funeral services.

"She was an amazing lady," Jeanna's daughter Brittany said. "Anyone who crossed her path would get to see how much of an individual and special person she was."

Court records show investigators found clothing and identification cards that belong to Dunford at the crime scene.

Dunford used to be a Christian recovery instructor for alcoholics in Maui, Hawaii, according to a background check.

In 2010, Dunford was acquitted by reason of insanity in Hawaii on charges relating to unauthorized control of another’s vehicle.