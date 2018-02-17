10-year-old released from hospital after fighting the flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. - "A walking miracle," that's what one Aurora family now calls their 10-year-old daughter.

FOX31 first shared the story of Keyona Richardson when she was on life support after complications with the flu and pneumonia. Now, she's home, happy and healthy.

On February 1, Richardson was diagnosed with both the flu and pneumonia. Hours later, her lungs collapsed and doctors put the 10-year-old on life support.

“When they tell you get your flu shot, they’re not playing, they’re not joking,” Keyona's dad, Corey Richardson said.

Even with the flu shot, the virus had the 10-year-old fighting for her life.

“They all said had she not had the flu shot, and would’ve got that in conjunction with all the other stuff, ain't no telling," Corey Richardson said.

Eighteen days after being hospitalized, Keyona Richardson is home. She doesn't exactly remember most of her time in the hospital, but what she does know is how happy she is to be home.

The family still has to check her oxygen levels every couple of hours to make sure she's breathing okay. Other than that, she's not any machines or medicine.

The family wants everyone to know how grateful they are for all the thoughts and prayers. They say it's why their daughter is a walking miracle.