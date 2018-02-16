Wind the biggest impact this weekend, then snow hits Monday

DENVER — Wind will increase overnight and will be the biggest weekend impact on the state.

These areas highlighted will have the biggest travel issues due to the wind that may top 85 mph:

Wind will be incredibly strong at times this weekend. 75 to 85 mph within the warning area. Hwy 285 may be one of the worst drives. #cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/uv9V7ZcWqq — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) February 16, 2018

Even in Denver the wind will begin to be a nuisance overnight and will be strong from time to time throughout the weekend.

This will be another warm-wind event. Temperatures will warm 10 degrees for Saturday, then another 10 for Sunday. This puts the greater metro area into the 50s and then the 60s. However, that wind may take away from the overall warmth.

A change in the wind will hit Monday. With that change comes a big drop in temperatures and snow.

Monday will see heavy snowfall in the mountains spread onto the metro areas and plains; plan on travel impacts to increase during the day Monday.

Start thinking about potential commute impacts here in the city Monday and Tuesday, more specifically the Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning drives.

