Weekend Roundup (2/16-2/18): Polar plunge, Ice Festival, Rails in the Rockies, MORE

DENVER — There are plenty of family fun winter time events happening in Colorado this weekend. We highlighted a few of them for you in your Weekend Roundup:

Renaissance in Ice – Cripple Creek (Saturday & Sunday)

Come one, come all! For the 11th annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival! This year’s theme is, ‘Renaissance in Ice’. If you attend, you’re asked to wear your finest renaissance attire! This event features interactive ice sculptures, a fun ice slide and an ice maze. There will also be plenty of food and beverages available.

Wolford Ice Fishing Tournament – Kremmling (Saturday 7am-3pm)

You, yes you, could win THOUSANDS of dollars at the 21st annual Wolford Mountain Reservoir Competition in Kremmling! There are hourly prizes and registration is only $35. This is one of the biggest fishing contests in our state.

Rails in the Rockies – Estes Park (Saturday & Sunday starting at 9am)

Head up north to Estes Park for the 21st annual ‘Rails in the Rockies’ show! Railroaders from our state and Wyoming will highlight their craft by featuring unique model railroad layouts.

Pueblo Polar Plunge – Pueblo (Saturday at 9am)

In Southern Colorado, you can attend the ‘Pueblo Polar Plunge’ on Saturday. The fundraiser will take place at Lake Pueblo at 9am. They money raised will support Special Olympics in Colorado. So far, more than $10,000 has been raised.

’Drop Dead Gorgeous Fashion Show’ – Wellshire Event Center Denver (Saturday at 11am)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, in part of 2 Your Health, is proud to support this year’s Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show presented by the American Heart Association. Join us for an inspiring and fun event! Learn how you can take charge of your heart health while being inspired by the stories of our Macy’s Go Red models who have been personally affected by heart disease. This event is part of American Heart Month and the Go Red For Women Movement.

