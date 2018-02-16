× Small plane crash in Longmont injures 2 men

LONGMONT, Colo. — A plane crash at Vance Brand Airport in Longmont injured two people Friday afternoon.

The single engine plane was making a landing at about 1:30 p.m. when it went off the runway and then flipped over, Commander Jeffrey Satur of the Longmont Police Department said.

Two men were transported to hospitals. One had non-life threatening injuries and the other man’s injuries were more serious.

Airport manager David Slayter said the man flying the plane was practicing take offs and landings when the crash happened.

The NTSB and FAA are involved in the investigation into what happened.