​Do you remember the super-popular Christmas pop-up bar, Miracle? Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean you can’t still wait in line for three hours to drink themed cocktails amid festive décor: The owners of Wayward have transformed the Miracle space into an Olympic-themed pop-up bar called The Olympic Bar.​

Podium Bar is an Olympic-themed cocktail bar popping up for the Winter Games at Wayward Restaurant (1610 Little Raven)