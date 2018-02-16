Eastbound I-70 at Genesee reopens after multivehicle crash

GENESEE, Colo. — A multivehicle crash closed eastbound Interstate 70 in Genesee for nearly an hour on Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash involved a red Jeep and two SUVs and happened about 7:30 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol said.

It’s not known if there were any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic was taken off the interstate at the Genesee exit and transitioned through through the off- and on-ramps. The interstate reopened about 8:20 a.m.

Roads were icy in the mountains and across the metro area after a storm left snow in the region, leading to several crashes.