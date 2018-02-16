Local couple donates $100,000 to Support the Shield

DENVER — FOX31 and Channel 2’s Support the Shield campaign was initiated following the deadly attacks on three Colorado sheriff’s deputies within the course of a few weeks.

The fatal events shocked Coloradans and brought new attention to the risks law enforcement officers take everyday to protect our communities.

Support the Shield will help raise money to buy protective gear for the men and women in local law enforcement.

One week ago, our one-day phone bank raised $100,000 for Shield616, a local nonprofit that provides active shooter gear to local police and deputies.

Thanks to the donation from a very generous family, that number doubled this week.

Friday, Sandy and Bill Arnold, along with their two sons, came to the station to surprise our partners with Shield616.

The Arnold family matched the $100,000 dollars raised by our viewers and presented a check to Shield616 for six figures.

Sandy was burned in a massive pipeline explosion in California seven years ago and received a sizable settlement. The couple said they wanted to “pay it forward”.

Viewers still have the chance to support the effort to better equip officers and donations can be made on our designated website.