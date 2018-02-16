High entertainment workout

Working out with celebrity trainer Jason Wimberly is like going to a high entertainment show. Jason is debuting is 1,2,3 Stack workout at The Rebel Workout this weekend. He teaches Friday Saturday and Sunday. To sign up go to Info@TheRebelWorkout.com. He is also opening a second location for his Los Angeles studio...The Wall Fitness.