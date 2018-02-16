× Fumes from renovations permeate woman’s nearby apartment

DENVER — Delberta Clark has lived at the Argonaut apartments in Denver for eight years. The 85-year-old said it’s the best place she’s ever been.

In March 2016 a fire at Clark’s apartment complex destroyed six units, just across the courtyard.

In 2017, construction began on repairs.

Three weeks ago it started.

A very strong and noxious smell permeated her entire apartment. “It’s noxious to have to come in and smell it,” Clark said.

Clark talked with her apartment manager, who works for Logan Property Management, and was told she could come in and hang out in the office. She said no she doesn’t live there.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers talked with Logan property management, who declined to be interviewed.

They did say that the chemical used on the renovations was a mold preventer, and Friday was the last day they would be spraying. Clark is a patient woman, and will wait and see.