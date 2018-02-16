FattE-Bikes
FattE-Bikes is the first “locally born” electric bike company in Denver.
E-bikes are truly electric vehicles that can take the place of a car. Still legally a bicycle ebikes are the best of both worlds as they’re all the fun of biking but also effortlessly get you further faster since the bike does most the work. No more sweating, knee pains and no more hills! Electric bikes are the most widely sold electric vehicles in the world. FattE-Bikes are where recreation meets transportation.