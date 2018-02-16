Family honors, supports law enforcement officers with a poem and a bench

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- When Barbara Lee comes to pay respects, she does so one word at a time, at a bench dedicated in her husband's honor.

After the deaths of three sheriff's deputies in the Denver area since December 31, she and her daughter have brought a poem - which rests on the bench that bears the name of her husband - longtime Longmont PD Chaplain Bill Lee. It's outside the Longmont Justice Center.

The poem is a convergence of powerful and positive language the late chaplain read at many memorial services, including one after 9/11.

For years Chaplain Lee, also known as Deacon Bill at the local church, spoke from the heart - to heal.

So a bench outside the Longmont Justice Center is not just a bench, it's a benchmark of the broad shoulders of the brothers and sisters in blue.

If you want to check out the bench and the poem, it's on Kimbark just east of Main Street in downtown Longmont.