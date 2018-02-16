× Denver police accepting bump stocks, now that they’re illegal in city

DENVER — Bump stocks are now illegal in Denver.

The Denver Police Department wants gun owners who have the devices to turn them in.

DPD says anyone with a bump stock can take it to any Denver police substation to hand it over.

A bump stock is a device that makes a semi-automatic rifle fire faster.

Anyone in Denver who is charged with possessing, selling, carrying or storing a bump stock will be subject to a fine and or jail time.